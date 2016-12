Police are looking for help identifying a 3-year-old boy who was found wandering the Brownsville section of Brooklyn in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The boy is black, and was found wearing a white-and-orange t-shirt, blue jeans and white-and-grey socks.

He was found near Livonia Avenue and Herzl Street just after 1 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.