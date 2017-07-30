Police Search for Suspect Who Stole Fried Chicken, Biscuits at Texas Chicken and Burger - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Search for Suspect Who Stole Fried Chicken, Biscuits at Texas Chicken and Burger

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A suspect is wanted for robbing chicken and a tray of biscuits at a Bronx restaurant. (Published 4 minutes ago)

    Police are looking for a person who stole fried chicken and biscuits at a chicken restaurant in the Bronx Thursday, authorities said.

    At Texas Chicken and Burger on Brook Avenue, the suspect jumped over the counter, placed an unknown number of fried chicken pieces inside his bag and grabbed a tray full of biscuits in front of employees and customers, police said. The suspect shoved an employee who tried to prevent him from leaving, and climbed back over, police said.

    Surveillance footage was released of the suspect.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us