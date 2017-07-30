A suspect is wanted for robbing chicken and a tray of biscuits at a Bronx restaurant. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Police are looking for a person who stole fried chicken and biscuits at a chicken restaurant in the Bronx Thursday, authorities said.

At Texas Chicken and Burger on Brook Avenue, the suspect jumped over the counter, placed an unknown number of fried chicken pieces inside his bag and grabbed a tray full of biscuits in front of employees and customers, police said. The suspect shoved an employee who tried to prevent him from leaving, and climbed back over, police said.

Surveillance footage was released of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).