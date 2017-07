Police are seeking a man who stole construction tools at a commercial site in Brooklyn, authorities said.

On July 14, a man entered a commercial construction site on Dean Street and removed a number of construction tools, authorities said. The tools have an estimated value of $410.

The suspect then fled the location.

Surveillance footage has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).