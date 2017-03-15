Police are searching for a man who allegedly abandoned his brother following a fatal car crash in Queens.

Aidan Camacho, 19, was speeding along Atlantic Avenue in a 2008 Acura with his brother Angel Camacho Jr., 21, last Sunday, police said.

Camacho allegedly lost control of the car, then struck a parked vehicle and tree before coming to a halt near Atlantic Avenue and 85th Street in Woodhaven.

Authorties said Aidan Camacho fled the scene, leaving his critically injured brother in the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed Angel Camacho to Jamaica Hospital. Police said he sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, which he succumbed to Monday.

The reckless driver has been on the loose since the accident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

The investigation is ongoing.