More than a half-dozen emergency and law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene.

A police pursuit that started in Mount Vernon ended with a crash and what witnesses described as a wild shooting in the Bronx Tuesday morning, and authorities say at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Officials say Mount Vernon police tried to stop a black Chevy for a tinted window violation and the driver sped off, nearly striking the officers. Mount Vernon police chased the driver into Wakefield, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle, driving up over a sidewalk and hitting several cars before crashing into a gas pump at East 234th Street around 9:30 a.m.

According to the NYPD, Mount Vernon police opened fire. A female passenger who got out of the black Chevy was hit in the shoulder. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The male driver was taken into custody.

It wasn't clear if either of the two people in the Chevy fired a gun, nor was it known how many police rounds were fired. No NYPD officers fired any shots, a spokesman for the department said.

Witnesses said they heard up to 13 shots fired after the crash.

Videos posted to social media showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene, cops walking around the streets with bulletproof vests, wiping their brows as rain fell. A black Chevy with a Massachusetts license plate believed to be the suspect's vehicle was seen with its back windows completely shot out.

Residents said it sounded like a war outside.

"This doesn't happen over here," said Joanne Roeber, who lives in the neighborhood. "It's really quiet. Over 10 years I've been here."

It wasn't clear if any police officers were injured in the fracas.

The NYPD said it was assisting in the investigation.