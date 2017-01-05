Cops Appear to Take Selfie in Front of Burning Home

Two police officers were captured on video appearing to pose for a selfie in front of a home as it went up in flames on Long Island Thursday afternoon.

The fire destroyed the house in Uniondale, though no one was hurt.

Moments after the officers posed for their apparent photo op, one of them appeared to approach another man taking selfies as if to ask him to leave the scene.

Neighbors were shocked.

"It's disgusting. I don't like that because it shows no concern about the people in the neighborhood," said one man who lives nearby and asked not to be named.

"People in the neighborhood just lost a house, and you're going to sit there taking selfies," he said.

Another neighbor named Vera said, "I don't think it was appropriate for the peace officers to be behaving like that."

But the very people who lost their home told NBC 4 New York Thursday they're a law enforcement family -- not in Nassau -- and don't think the officers did anything wrong.

The Nassau County Police Department said it's taking the matter seriously.

"The contents of this video are very concerning to the department and are currently under investigation," the department said in a statement to NBC 4 New York. "If these officers are found to be in violation of any department rules and regulations, they will be appropriately disciplined."

Neighbors say the family's tragedy shouldn't be minimized.

"I don't believe all officers are like that. I believe there's just a few that does this kind of stuff," said the male neighbor.