Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in New Jersey, officials say.

The circumstances leading to the shots being fired around 3:30 Monday morning in North Bergen were not immediately known.

Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence in the area of Grand Avenue and Union Turnpike. Officials seemed to be focusing their investigation on one home on the 1600 block of Union Turnpike.

There are no evidence markers down outside, but the area has been closed off to traffic for several hours.

The officer involved was not hurt, according to the North Bergen Police Chief. There was no word on any other injuries.

The Hudson County's Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the investigation.