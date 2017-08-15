Surveillance video captured a rogue ATV rider speeding down a sidewalk in Inwood on Saturday. Cops say the rider bit an officer on the arm before riding away on the yellow quad motorcycle. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man they say bit a cop on the arm when the officer stopped him for driving an ATV on a Manhattan sidewalk over the weekend.

Authorities say the 28-year-old officer was on traffic enforcement duty shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when he saw the man riding the ATV on the sidewalk, which is illegal, on West 206th Street.

The officer went to stop the ATV rider and was bitten on the right forearm, police say. The ATV rider then fled south on 10th Avenue.

The bitten cop was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance footage of the man riding the ATV and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.