Police have named the man they believe grabbed a 12-year-old girl at a Bronx intersection, covered her mouth, put a gun to her head and dragged her to the back of a nearby home, where she was sexually attacked.

The NYPD released a Facebook photo of Malcolm Lugo, 20, on Friday, saying he's suspected of attacking the girl last Sunday.

Authorities say the suspect, captured on surveillance video on a sidewalk, approached the girl near Weeks Avenue and East 173th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. He forced her to the back of a residence not far away and sexually attacked her, then fled south on Weeks Avenue, according to police.

Police did not say if the girl was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Cops Hunt Man Who Sexually Attacked Girl in NYC

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.