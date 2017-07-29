Police Look for Man Who Robbed Santander Bank in Manhattan

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank at the Upper West Side Saturday, authorities said.

On Saturday afternoon, the thief entered Santander Bank on Broadway and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money, police said.

The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The man then fled the location.

There were not injuries during the robbery.

Surveillance footage was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.