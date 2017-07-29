Police Look for Man Who Robbed Santander Bank in Manhattan - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Look for Man Who Robbed Santander Bank in Manhattan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Look for Man Who Robbed Santander Bank in Manhattan
    NYPD

    Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank at the Upper West Side Saturday, authorities said.

    On Saturday afternoon, the thief entered Santander Bank on Broadway and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money, police said.

    The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The man then fled the location.

    There were not injuries during the robbery.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Surveillance footage was released by police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

    Published 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us