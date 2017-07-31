An emotionally disturbed man brandishing a knife was shot and killed by police when he refused to drop the knife in Brooklyn, a law enforcement source says.

The man was holding the knife when police confronted him at 1370 New York Ave. in Flatbush Gardens after noon, the source said.

Police deployed a stun gun, to no effect. Officers then shot the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows heavy emergency response, with multiple police vehicles and FDNY EMS ambulances lining the street outside the building complex.

Officers were canvassing the scene and going in and out of a building.