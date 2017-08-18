A knife-wielding man was shot by cops after allegedly lunging at police responding to a domestic violence call in New Jersey early Friday, authorities say.

Officers responded to the call at a home on Greenbrook Drive in Bloomfield around 8 a.m. and found a woman with multiple stab wounds, authorities say.

Police say she appeared to have been stabbed by a male partner, though it's not clear if they were married or dating. When police arrived, the man, still holding the knife, lunged at officers and at least one cop opened fire, investigators said.

It wasn't clear how many shots were fired. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The condition of the stabbed woman wasn't immediately clear.

Early indications are no police were hurt. The area was cordoned off as authorities investigated.