The NYPD is investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby boy whose mother took him to a Brooklyn hospital with bruises on his body.

Dameen Mohammed, of Staten Island, noticed that her son wasn't feeling well Saturday morning. Police said Mohammed allegedly brought her child to her mother's house in New Utrecht, Brooklyn.

Mohammed and her mother decided to bring the child to Lutheran Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the child showed signs of trauma and had bruides on his back. It's unclear where the bruises came from or how ther occurred.