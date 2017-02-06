Police are searching for patrons who pulled off a dine-and-dash after eating $645 worth of food at a Staten Island restaurant. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are searching for a party of five who allegedly ate hundreds of dollars’ worth of food at a Staten Island restaurant before skipping out on the bill.

The NYPD released video and images of the alleged dine-and-dash suspects on Sunday.

The video shows the five patrons checking their coats at Chinar Restaurant in Staten Island’s Arrochar neighborhood.

Authorities say the man and three women dined at the restaurant on New Year’s Day but never paid for the $645 worth of food they racked up.

Employees of the restaurant said they saw the patrons taking off in a silver SUV towards Father Capodanno Boulevard.