Police say officers found a deceased 49-year-old woman lying on top of a snow bank in the Bronx.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious woman at Bainbridge and Jerome avenues around 3:22 a.m. in Norwood, police said.

Upon arrival, they found the victim lying face up on a snow bank, unconscious and unresponsive. Authorities say paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.