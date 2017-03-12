Police Discover Baby Girl, 2 Months, Dead Inside Harlem Apartment | NBC New York
Police Discover Baby Girl, 2 Months, Dead Inside Harlem Apartment

    Police say they found a 2-month-old baby girl dead inside an apartment in East Harlem.

    Officers responded to a call about an unconscious infant at 1350 Fifth Ave. just before 9:50 a.m. Sunday, police said.

    Upon arrival, cops found little Kourtny Williams unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment at the building. 

    Authorities said paramedics rushed her to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    The New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

