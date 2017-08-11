1 Dead, 2 Injured in Conn. Small Plane Crash

One person is dead and two have been injured after a small plane carrying three people crashed at a small airport in New Milford, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna C-172 that left Danbury Municipal Airport crashed at the end of runway 17-35 at Candlelight Farms Airport in New Milford at 10:20 a.m.

The Cessna 172 is a single-engine four-seater.

No information has been released on the people on the plane, but LifeStar is responding and said the medical transport helicopter will be landing in the area of the airport.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

