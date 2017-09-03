Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Abduction in Queens - NBC New York
Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Abduction in Queens

    Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Abduction in Queens
    Police arrested a man they believe tried to abduct a girl as she was walking with her mother in Queens Village last week. 

    Vladimir Suero, 38, was arrested Sunday and faces charges of kidnapping, acting in a manner injurious to a child and harassment. 

    He's accused of grabbing the arm of a 12-year-old girl who was with her mom near the parking lot of Key Food on Jamaica Avenue .

    “You’re coming with me,” he told the girl in Spanish as he yanked on her arm, according to police. 

    The alleged kidnapper wasn’t able to get the girl away and fled. 

    On Saturday, police released images of a suspect with tatoos on his face, including a cross on his forehead and a rabit on his cheek. 

