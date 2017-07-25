Police Arrest High School Student in 2015 Sex Attack in the Bronx | NBC New York
Police Arrest High School Student in 2015 Sex Attack in the Bronx

By Ray Villeda

    A 20-year-old high school student was arrested and charged Tuesday, nearly two years after police say he tried to rape a store clerk in the South Bronx.

    Oumar Fofana, of the Bronx, was charged with attempted rape and sex abuse in a case that stretches back to August 2015.

    Police say that Fofana is the man who walked into a clothing store and browsed through merchandise before trying to rape a 41-year-old woman working there.

    The woman was able to fend off her attacker, police said.

    As he was being escorted out of the 40th Precinct station house on Tuesday evening, Fofana was asked about the charges against him by a News 4 New York reporter. He responded: “It’s not cool.”

    The News 4 reporter asked him if he committed the crime he’s been charged with, to which he responded: “Yeah. Don’t be like me.”

    It wasn’t immediately known if Fofana had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

