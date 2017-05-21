One person was killed in a crash during the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix, Mayor Stephen Reid said.

A crash at a powerboat race off the Jersey shore Sunday has killed one person and left another in intesive care, the Point Pleasant mayor said.

The boats were competing in a preliminary event for smaller-class boats in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix when one went into the air during a turn and crashed into another boat, Mayor Stephen D. Reid said.

One man who was in the second boat died, Reid said. Another person was injured and in intensive care, he said.

The rest of the races were canceled after the crash.

Reid called the crash a "huge tragedy." He said the water was a little rough, but otherwise conditions were nice.