Places to Party in NYC for Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will face off Sunday in Super Bowl 51. Whether you’re a Patriots, a Falcons fan, a lover of Super Bowl commercials or you just want to see Lady Gaga rock halftime, here are some great Super Bowl parties going down in New York City Sunday:

Knitting Factory Brooklyn, 361 Metropolitan Avenue

The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn will be the ultimate stop for football fans looking for good time during the Super Bowl. The venue will have four TVs, three 7' projectors and one 13' projector. The tickets are limited, so contact rachelb@knittingfactory.com for reservation details. The celebrations start at 5:30 p.m.

Boxers Bar NYC, 37th W. 20th St. (Between 5th and 6th)

Boxers Bar NYC is the perfect LGBTQ-friendly spot to watch the game. The party starts at 4 p.m. The bar is equipped with pool tables, outside terracesand many plasma screens for you to enjoy the game. Come on an empty stomach, because Boxers Bar NYC is serving up brick oven pizza and beer on tap.

Warren 77, 77 Warren St.

Warren 77 claims to be the best place to watch the Super Bowl. The Tribeca restaurant is offering a $1 wings deal before kickoff, as well drink specials and a special guest host. Best of all, the party is family-friendly. Call (212) 227-8994 to RSVP now or reserve a table.

PHD Rooftop Lounge, 355 W. 16th St.

Don't want to watch the game? PHD Rooftop Lounge offers the perfect view of the New York skyline. The spectacular view is accompanied by food options and an opportunity to mingle. Snack on “light bites” like spicy BBQ chicken skewers, seared tuna tostaditas, mini cheeseburgers and classic chicken wings. The venue has many TV screens to watch the game while you eat and sip on one of their cocktail options.

Nitehawk Cinema, 136 Metropolitan Ave.

Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn is throwing a different kind of Super Bowl party. For $30, you can reserve your seat in front of a theatre screen. The ticket not only reserves your spot, it also covers food and drink. House-made hot wings and team-themed drinks are on the concession menu. Bringing a kid? They'll be able to enjoy the Puppy Bowl.

The Bronx Brewery, 856 East 136th St.

The Bronx Brewery allows you to enjoy the game in a classic bar feel. The $15 ticket guarantees your first beer free, complimentary snacks, a full halftime buffet and access to drink specials. A 170" HD projection screen will be playing the game in the brewery and a 65" HDTV will be on in the tasting room.

West End Hall, 2756 Broadway

West End Hall invites you to ditch the soggy take out wings and come give their chicken a try. All are welcome on Super Bowl Sunday, but seating isn’t guaranteed if you want to get in for free. Purchasing a package guarantees seating, food and drink. To book a reservation contact info@westendhall.com or call 212-662-7200.

Gallis Lounge, 834 Clarkson Ave.

Gallis Lounge is hosting a Sunday brunch for football fans. Show up before 5 p.m. for free entry. There is an entry fee after 5 p.m. The “Couture Brunch” will go on from 12-11 p.m. The viewing party will feature the game on three projectors and five flat screens.

Hosting your own Super Bowl party? These NYC restaurants are serving up some delicious grub to impress your guests.