A Look Inside North Jersey’s Fanciest New Movie Theater

By Megan Merrigan

14 minutes ago

Going to the movies in North Jersey just got a whole lot fancier.

AMC Theatres has opened a new, “Ultra Lux” dine-in theater in Hackensack, New Jersey, at The Shops at Riverside.

AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9 opened Wednesday at the upscale shopping center.

The theater is the first of its kind for AMC. It features reclining seats, cocktails and the option to have a variety of foods delivered right to your seat.

And we’re not talking about popcorn and hot dogs. Wedge lettuce cups, poutine and sushi rolls are just a few of the items on the menu.

Tickets will run you between $14.42 and $16.02 depending on the time of day.

The new dine-in theater isn’t the first for North Jersey. iPic Hudson Lights opened in Fort Lee last year.

Take a look inside AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9 below.

