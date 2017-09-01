Two women pushing a 1-year-old in a stroller across a Manhattan crosswalk were hit by a pickup truck making a right turn, police say.

The 17-year-old and 35-year-old women were crossing at West 155th Street and Broadway Friday afternoon, and pushing the toddler in the stroller, police said.

A Department of Health pickup truck turning right onto Broadway hit the women, according to police. The three were taken to Harlem Hospital.

The women have serious but non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the baby wasn't immediately clear.

The driver stayed on scene. No arrest has been made.