Pickup Truck Making Turn Hits Women, Stroller in Crosswalk: NYPD - NBC New York
    Two women pushing a 1-year-old in a stroller across a Manhattan crosswalk were hit by a pickup truck making a right turn, police say. 

    The 17-year-old and 35-year-old women were crossing at West 155th Street and Broadway Friday afternoon, and pushing the toddler in the stroller, police said. 

    A Department of Health pickup truck turning right onto Broadway hit the women, according to police. The three were taken to Harlem Hospital.

    The women have serious but non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the baby wasn't immediately clear.

    The driver stayed on scene. No arrest has been made. 

    Published 2 hours ago

