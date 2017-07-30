2 Pickups Crash on Long Island, Destroying Vehicle and Injuring 1: Police - NBC New York
2 Pickups Crash on Long Island, Destroying Vehicle and Injuring 1: Police

By Rana Novini

    Two pickup trucks crashed in Freeport, destroying one of the vehicles. Rana Novini reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two pickups crashed on Long Island early Sunday in a dramatic scene that left one vehicle completely destroyed. 

    One person was hurt in the crash, Freeport police said. The extent of the victim's injuries wasn't known. Witnesses said the victim had to be extricated from the vehicle. 

    Witnesses said the other driver was taken into custody, but police didn't confirm an arrest or charges. 

    Video from the scene on South Long Beach Avenue showed a dark colored pickup with the air bags destroyed. A white pickup nearby had minimal damage. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

