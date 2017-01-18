James Tran captured this image, but then had no way of getting it to the happy couple.

He wasn't paid to be there, but a hobby photographer from New Jersey may have accidentally captured the perfect New York marriage proposal photograph.

James Tran took a trip into Brooklyn on Saturday 14 Jan. to take pictures of the Brooklyn Bridge Park on a snowy day.

Instead of capturing the cold, he stumbled upon a romantic marriage proposal.

"As I was walking around, I noticed a bunch of people gathered," he said.

"As I got a bit closer to investigate, I saw an aisle assembled from candles and rose petals, with people standing on each side with roses. Immediately, I knew there was about to be a proposal."

He said he stuck around for the next few minutes as the woman was led by a friend down the makeshift aisle, being handed a rose by each person.

Tran said he snapped a photo as the woman reached the love heart made from flowers on the icy ground. The beautiful image shows the happy couple inside the heart, with the Brooklyn Bridge wreathed in mist behind.

"She said yes, and cheers ensued," Tran recalled.

"But afterwards they seemed busy receiving hugs and kisses, so I didn't get their contact information."

Keen to send the couple his accidental engagement photographs, he went to the web.

Tran posted one of the photos he captured to community discussion website Reddit, asking for help finding the lovebirds.

By Wednesday morning, a man on the site had come forward to say he was the person in the photograph.

Tran was verifying whether the person was the subject of his photo, and planned to send the couple a range of photographs to remember the special day by.