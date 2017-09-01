A person was hit by a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station Friday evening, and the emergency response caused delays on the A, C and E trains during the evening rush, the MTA said.

Authorities closed off the platform at the subway station, which is connected to the Times Square subway hub, as FDNY and police responded.

Trains have since resumed service, but riders were advised to expect delays.

The condition of the struck person wasn't immediately clear.