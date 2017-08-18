There are 60 minute delays on the inbound upper level of the George Washington Bridge due to construction and 2 train service is mucked up in both directions in the Bronx due to a person being hit by a train, the MTA says.



Drivers can use the lower level of the GWB to get around the traffic on the upper level. Just one lane gets by on the upper level. The Holland and the Lincoln are also better options.

The person who was struck by a train was hit at the Simpson Street station in the Bronx and the power is temporarily cut off.

Northbound 2 trains terminate at 149th Street-Grand Concourse and some southbound 2 and 5 trains terminate at 180th Street, the MTA said.

Commuters can use crosstown buses as an alternative.

The NYPD and FDNY is on scene.

Meanwhile, uptown F trains are running on the A line from Jay Street-MetroTech to West 4th Street-Washington Square because of track maintenance.