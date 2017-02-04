What to Know Karina Vetrano's beaten body was found Aug. 2 in a marshy park in Queens

Investigators developed a DNA profile based on samples under her fingernails and on her neck, but found no match in law enforcement database

Her family is holding a rally to support the use of familial DNA evidence, which is currently not allowed in New York

A person is in custody Saturday in the death of Karina Vetrano, who was killed while jogging in a park in Queens, police sources tell NBC New York.

Vetrano, a 30-year-old avid runner, had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted on Aug. 2.

Police said no one has been charged, but declined to give any more information about the person in custody.

A GoFundMe page set up after Vetrano's death has raised nearly $290,000 toward the investigative effort, and in a post Thursday morning, Vetrano's father Phil asked supporters to come out in force for the rally.

Her family held a rally this week to mark six months since her death.