Police are seeking a man linked with inappropriate touching at a subway station in Queens, authorities said.

On July 7, a 22-year-old woman was at the mezzanine of Grand Avenue subway station on the G/R lines at East Elmhurst, police said. A stranger approached the victim from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

He then fled the location.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).