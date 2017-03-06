LIRR Riders Caught in Penn Station Chaos

Switch trouble at Penn Station is causing a chaotic evening rush for Long Island Rail Road riders.

There is limited eastbound service from Penn Station on the Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches due to Amtrak switch trouble, officials say.

All westbound service is suspended.

Heavy crowds at Penn Station forced authorities to shut down some access points. Video posted to social media shows people squeezed onto the sidewalks outside the station as they waited to get in.

The MTA is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Sutphin Boulevard/Archer Avenue for the E train, at 61st Street/Woodside for the 7 train and at the 34th Street/Penn Station and Atlantic Avenue for the 2/3 trains.

Exasperated LIRR commuters took to social media to gripe about the delays, which aren't all that unusual at Penn Station.

"Every week, I think I've had the worst #LIRR experience yet and every week, they find new lows," tweeted one rider.

"The LIRR is a disaster. Has unsatisfactory service on the regular and then is still going to raise prices next month," tweeted another.

