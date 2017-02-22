Ex-Cop Charged in Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Wants to Go to Trial | NBC New York
Ex-Cop Charged in Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Wants to Go to Trial

Pedro Abad was allegedly drunk at the time of the 2015 wreck

By Andrew Siff

    A former New Jersey police officer charged in a fatal wrong-way crash on Staten Island in 2015 will face a jury in a few weeks after declining a plea deal. 

    "We are going to trial," Pedro Abad's lawyer said in a brief hearing Wednesday. Jury selection is now expected to begin April 10.

    Earlier this month, Abad's lawyer said his client was facing up to 21 years in prison if he took a plea deal, the deadline for which was Wednesday. 

    Prosecutors say Abad was drunk when he collided with a tractor trailer on the West Shore Expressway in the morning hours of March 20, 2015. Two passengers in Abad's car were killed, including a fellow Linden, New Jersey officer.

    Abad has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case. Last December, a federal judge denied a defense request to suppress Abad's blood-alcohol test results.

