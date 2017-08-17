74-Year-Old Man in Serious Condition When Hit by Vehicle in Brooklyn: Officials - NBC New York
74-Year-Old Man in Serious Condition When Hit by Vehicle in Brooklyn: Officials

    A pedestrian entering the crosswalk is suffering from serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Brooklyn, police say.

    The 74-year-old man was hit by a 2013 Volkswagen Passat just before 5:30 Thursday morning near Atlantic and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville and was taken to an area hospital, officials said.

    Police said their initial investigation shows the car appeared to have the right of way and accidentally hit the man. No arrests have been made. 

    Chopper 4 video over the scene shows at least three police cars blocking off part of Atlantic Avenue to traffic with yellow tape around a silver car. 

    The NYPD is investigating.  

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

