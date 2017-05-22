A man jumped onto the side of a truck in Midtown and was killed after he was run over by it, officials say.

Man Jumps on Truck, Dies After Being Run Over: Cops

A man who jumped onto the side of a private truck was killed after he was run over in Midtown, police say.

The 29-year-old man jumped onto the truck and fell off by either jumping or slipping, authorities said. He was then run over by the back tires of the truck, according to officials.

It happened at 51st and Broadway around 10 p.m. Monday.

The FDNY said the person was dead on arrival at the scene.

There is heavy street construction in the area.

A witness said he saw the man pinned under the truck.

The identity of the man was not made public pending notification of his family, police said.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene, and there is no criminality, according to authorities.