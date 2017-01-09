Driver Hits Parked Cars, Fatally Hits Pedestrian: NYPD

A 40-year-old driver hit five parked cars and a pedestrian in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Monday evening, killing the pedestrian, police say.

The man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder when he hit the parked cars on Linden Boulevard near Avenue A at about 5:30 p.m., police said. He continued northbound and hit someone crossing the street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Pathfinder and one person who was inside one of the parked cars that were hit were taken to Brookdale Hospital. They're both listed in serious but stable condition.

No arrest has been made.