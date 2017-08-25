A woman fleeing police hit a pedestrian before crashing into a utility pole and running away from the scene, police in New Jersey said.

The woman was taken into custody a short time later. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, but his or her condition wasn’t immediately known.

The police chase started around 2:30 p.m. on Friday in North Plainfield.

Police pursued the woman for an unknown amount of time. As she was taking a turn on Washington Avenue, she lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb and struck the pedestrian, police said.

The car’s bumper flew off and the woman continued down the street, eventually crashing into the utility pole, according to police.

After crashing into the pole, the woman ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

A team from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office was at the scene Friday evening. A portion of Washington Avenue was closed in both directions as the investigation continued.