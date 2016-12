The immediate area was closed to traffic as authorities investigated.

A charter bus hit a person walking in midtown Thursday morning, causing traffic delays as authorities blocked off the street to investigate.

The person was hospitalized in serious condition after being hit near 42nd Street and 10th Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed police tape blocking off the intersection, the Peter Pan bus that hit the person parked behind it.

The bus company couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the accident.