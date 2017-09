Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a box truck as he crossed a street in the Bronx Tuesday.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was crossing near Webster Avenue and East 193rd Street when he was hit shortly before 7:15 a.m., officials said.

Police say the man suffered severe contusions and was pronounced dead at the scene. The box truck driver remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.