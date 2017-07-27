Peacock Seen Perched on NYC Subway Train: Reports - NBC New York
Peacock Seen Perched on NYC Subway Train: Reports

By Karen Hua

    Of all the bizarre creatures spotted on the New York City subway, none ruffled as many feathers as a peacock seen in Brooklyn.

    Subway rider Matthew Chayes tweeted that a man walked onto the train with his majestic bird in hand Thursday afternoon.


    The pair were reportedly riding on the uptown 3 train in Brooklyn, heading to a bar.

    It hasn’t been confirmed whether the peacock was alive or a taxidermy, but Twitter commenters conjectured it was stuffed since it stood on a wooden perch, according to am NewYork.

    As the photo suggests, fellow subway riders remained unfazed. After all, this wasn’t the first peacock that graced the New York City subways.

    A woman was seen walking a peacock on a leash just one month earlier in June.

    Other critters recently spotted on the subway include a raccoon being fed by a woman and a snake wrapped around an L-train pole.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

