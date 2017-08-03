Patrick Foye Appointed MTA Next President - NBC New York
Patrick Foye Appointed MTA Next President

    Patrick Foye Appointed MTA Next President
    Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota has announced the appointment of Patrick Foye as the MTA's next president.

    Lhota announced the move on Thursday. He said Foye "will lead key innovation and modernization initiatives."

    Foye has been the Executive Director of The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and President of PATH since November 2011. Before that he served as Deputy Secretary for Economic Development for Gov. Cuomo.

    Lhota also announced that Veronique Hakim, currently the MTA's interim executive director, will serve as the organization's managing director.

    Lhota said Foye and Hakim will assume the day-to-day leadership of the MTA. They'll join Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber in the newly created Office of the Chairman.

