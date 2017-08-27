22-Year-Old Shot to Death in NJ: Authorities - NBC New York
22-Year-Old Shot to Death in NJ: Authorities

    NBC 5 News

    A 22-year-old man was shot to death in Paterson early Sunday, officials said.

    Davon Owens, of Paterson, was found near the corner of North Main and Jefferson Street, prosecutors and police said. 

    He had been shot multiple times and had died before police arrived. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120. 

    Meanwhile, another shooting was reported in Paterson on Saturday. 

    Police responding to a report of a burglary on 10th Avenue found a 46-year-old woman who had been assaulted. She directed officers to the basement, where they found a 37-year-old man from Elizabeth who had been shot. 

    Both were taken to Saint Joseph's Medical Center. 


