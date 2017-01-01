The new year started with a blast for one party goer in Brooklyn, who was shot while attending a New Year's Eve celebration.

Police said the 46-year-old guest was enjoying the festivities at 315 Sutter Ave. when a stray bullet whizzed through his window and struck his arm.

He told authorities he was sitting in his Brownsville apartment when he heard gunshots fired outside. Shortly after, he suddenly felt pain in his arm.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Medical Center, where he was treated for a minor injury. No arrests have been made.

The incident is believed to be the first shooting of 2017, the Daily News reports.