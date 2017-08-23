Parts of New York Are in the Path of Totality for the 2024 Eclipse - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Parts of New York Are in the Path of Totality for the 2024 Eclipse

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    See a time-lapse of the 2017 solar eclipse in less than three minutes. (Published Monday, Aug. 21, 2017)

    Hang on to those eclipse glasses.

    New Yorkers may have only seen a partial eclipse Monday, but their chance to catch the real thing is coming soon -- seven years to be exact.

    Another total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States on April 8, 2024, and this time New York will be in the path of totality.

    The eclipse will travel from Texas to Maine, passing through the Empire State along the way. Cities in upstate New York, especially Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Niagara Falls, will get the best view of the eclipse, but that doesn’t mean it won’t still be impressive in NYC.

    The Coast-to-Coast Total Solar Eclipse in Photos

    [NATL] Total Solar Eclipse Crosses the US for 1st Time in 99 Years
    NBC

    The city will see about a 90 percent eclipse in 2024 and experts say the skies will be visibly darker. This year, NYC only saw a 70 percent eclipse.

    And if 90 percent is still not enough for you, at least the journey to the path of totality will be much shorter this time around.

    With that being said, you may want to start stocking up on eclipse glasses and making travel plans sooner than later given the frenzy that surrounded this year’s eclipse.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us