See a time-lapse of the 2017 solar eclipse in less than three minutes. (Published Monday, Aug. 21, 2017)

Hang on to those eclipse glasses.

New Yorkers may have only seen a partial eclipse Monday, but their chance to catch the real thing is coming soon -- seven years to be exact.

Another total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States on April 8, 2024, and this time New York will be in the path of totality.

The eclipse will travel from Texas to Maine, passing through the Empire State along the way. Cities in upstate New York, especially Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Niagara Falls, will get the best view of the eclipse, but that doesn’t mean it won’t still be impressive in NYC.

The city will see about a 90 percent eclipse in 2024 and experts say the skies will be visibly darker. This year, NYC only saw a 70 percent eclipse.

And if 90 percent is still not enough for you, at least the journey to the path of totality will be much shorter this time around.

With that being said, you may want to start stocking up on eclipse glasses and making travel plans sooner than later given the frenzy that surrounded this year’s eclipse.