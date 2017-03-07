What to Know The RentHop analysis was based on tickets issued to parked cars, excluding commercial vehicles, in 2016

More than 10 parking tickets per household were issued in Manhattan last year; Brooklyn came in second with 4.31

Fewer than half of New York households have access to a car, according to the feds' latest American Community Survey, and while increasing gridlock in an Uber-driven world may have something to do with it, many, especially Manhattanhites, simply may be trying to avoid the hassle of parking.

More than 10 parking tickets per household were issued in Manhattan last year, amounting to nearly $150 million in fees, according to a new analysis by RentHop. The analysis was based on tickets issued to parked cars, excluding commercial vehicles, in 2016.

No other borough remotely compares to the tickets-per-household issued in Manhattan. Brooklyn (where NBC 4 New York recently reported one parking spot is on the market for $300,000) comes in second, with 4.31, followed by the Bronx (4.07) and Queens (2.80). There's apparently plenty of space to park in Staten Island, which saw just 0.64 parking tickets per household in 2016 -- and more than 83 percent of households in that borough have a car, compared with just 22.1 percent in Manhattan.

As for neighborhoods, the Upper East Side saw the most parking tickets issued in 2016 (238,338), followed by Astoria/Steinway (219,853), Flushing/College Point/Murray Hill (165,472) and Flatbush/Ditmas Park (142,419), according to RentHop. Times Square had the highest per capita parking ticket rate, with 6.2 parking tickets per resident.

The lowest-ticketing New York neighborhoods are all in Staten Island and eastern Queens, with the South Shore and Far Rockaway combining for just 25,429 tickets in 2016, a paltry 10.7 percent of the tickets issued on the Upper East Side.

Overall, parking tickets are down in the city year over year, with just more than 10 million issued in 2016 compared with 11.7 million in 2015, RentHop found.