Brothers Stabbed, 1 Dies, in Fight Over Parking Spot in Brooklyn: Cops

    A 23-year-old man died and his 29-year-old brother was injured in a stabbing over a parking space in Brooklyn late Sunday, authorities say. 

    Police say the brothers, who have not been identified, got into a fight with two other men around 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street in Bergen Beach. The 23-year-old was stabbed in the chest; he died. The older brother was stabbed in the left arm and was last listed in stable condition at a hospital. 

    The suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver Volkswagen Passat.

    A heavy law enforcement presence was at the scene through the night as authorities canvassed the area for evidence. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.


    Published 2 hours ago

