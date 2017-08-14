A 23-year-old man died and his 29-year-old brother was injured in a stabbing over a parking space in Brooklyn late Sunday, authorities say.

Police say the brothers, who have not been identified, got into a fight with two other men around 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street in Bergen Beach. The 23-year-old was stabbed in the chest; he died. The older brother was stabbed in the left arm and was last listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver Volkswagen Passat.

A heavy law enforcement presence was at the scene through the night as authorities canvassed the area for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.



