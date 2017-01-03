Man in Tie, Dress Shoes Tries to Rob Midtown Parking Garage at Gunpoint: NYPD | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

    A man wearing a tie, jacket and black dress shoes tried to rob a midtown parking garage at gunpoint Monday, posing as a customer and flashing the weapon as he demanded an employee to take him to the safe. 

    Police say the man walked up to a worker at MPC Manhattan Plaza Parking Lot on 42nd Street around 8:30 a.m. and showed the gun. She complied with his demand to take him to the safe, but couldn't open it and the man ran off, police said. 

    Authorities released surveillance footage of the man, wearing a tie and knit cap, holding a green folder, presumably covering the weapon, as he talks to the worker. 

    Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

