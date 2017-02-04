Parish Priest Arrested for Child Porn, Pills, Drugs: Nassau County Police Department | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Parish Priest Arrested for Child Porn, Pills, Drugs: Nassau County Police Department

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Nassau County Police Department

    A Long Island priest was busted for having child pornography on his home computer, officials from the Nassau County Police Department said.

    Christopher King, a parish priest of St. James Episcopal Church of Long Beach, was arrested Friday at around 6 p.m., police said. The 51-year old was charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree.

    An investigation was conducted at King's parish residence regarding child pornography on his computer devices. Authorities said an on-site preview of the devices revealed pornography files involving children younger than 16.

    Quantities of methamphetamine, Xanax pills and various drug-related paraphernalia were discovered during the investigation, police said.

    King will be arraigned in Hempstead Saturday.

    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us