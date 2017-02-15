A student club at a Long Island high school has been asked to stop selling the pink knit hats that became popular during the women's march last month, after a parent complained about them to school officials.

At the Pierson Middle-High School in Sag Harbor, students belonging to the new school club on women's issues began sporting the hats last month.

"I wear this hat because I feel empowered. I feel like an empowered woman," said Allura Leggard.

But the wave of pink spells only distraction for Sag Harbor mother Janice D'Angelo, whose 12-year-old daughter attends middle school there.

"The hats represent a political notion, and it shouldn't be brought into school," said D'Angelo.

"During lunchtime, I don't want my daughter subjected to a political issue at school," she said.

When she learned on Facebook that the student club was selling hats during school hours, she voiced her dissent to Sag Harbor school officials.

The cat-hat wearers say opposition to President Trump did help make the hats a symbol for women, but they say it's about more than politics.

"The hat represents feminism and equality for all," said student Isabel Peters.

"We have to put a spotlight back on women's issues, and this is one way to do it, in a nice, pretty pink way that keeps our heads warm," said Sag Harbor resident Kathleen Mulcahy.

Sag Harbor school officials mediated the debate and on Wednesday, asked the club to stop selling hats during school hours. The schools superintendent said in a statement that the students' objective is to unify, and the district encourages their freedom of expression through positive actions.

"It's not disappointing because we're fighting for what we believe in, and we won't be stopped," said Sarah Mac, another member of the student club.