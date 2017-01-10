A vigil was held for the well-known NYPD police officer after he suffered a heart attack. (Published 18 minutes ago)

What to Know NYPD Detective Steven McDonald died days after suffering a heart attack at his Long Island home

The hero cop was shot in the throat by a brazen teen in 1986 and became a paraplegic

His son, Conor, joined the NYPD in 2010 and was promoted to his father's rank in January 2016

An NYPD detective who became paralyzed from the neck down after he was shot on the job 30 years ago has died just days after suffering a heart attack.

NYPD Detective Steven McDonald died Tuesday, the department confirmed. He had been hospitalized since suffering a heart attack Friday.

News of his death sparked a groundswell of condolences on social media; Twitter erupted with remembrances for the police officer who touched so many lives. NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce called McDonald "a symbol of courage for NYC for 30 years." Patrolmen's Benevolent Association boss Pat Lynch called McDonald "the most courageous and forgiving man I have ever known."

McDonald was left a paraplegic and dependent on a wheelchair and ventilator after he was shot in the throat by 15-year-old Shavon Jones in 1986 while on patrol in Central Park. He publicly forgave Jones, who died in a motorcycle accident shortly after he was released from prison.

The New York Rangers established the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award in his honor following the 1987-88 season. Named in his honor, the annual award is given to the Rangers player who goes beyond the normal call of duty.

The hero detective was an iconic figure of sacrifice for the NYPD and inspired many, including his own son Conor, who followed in his father's footsteps by joining the NYPD in 2010.

"The city of New York did a lot of great things for my family in 1986 when my father was shot," he said at a press conference following his 2010 swearing in ceremony at York College. "I want to do my best to protect and serve the people that helped give my family a second life."

In September, the elder McDonald donned his navy blue police uniform to see his son receive a gold detective's shield during his promotion ceremony. He told the Daily News that the promotion was very emotional.

Conor McDonald's shield number is the same as a friend of his father who was instrumental in his recovery.

Top News: Senate Hearings, Attack in Israel and More