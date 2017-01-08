Police are on the hunt for a pair of unabashed thieves who attempted to rob a barber shop in Brooklyn Friday night.

The suspects barged into the Nostrand Legends Barbershop in Lefferts Gardens at around 8 p.m., authorities said. One of the men brandished a silver gun and demanded money, while his unarmed accomplice attempted to steal a gold chain and money from a 44-year-old customer, who refused to comply.

Surveillance video shows the unarmed accomplice attacking an employee, punching him several times in the body and face, while the armed gunman waved the silver firearm.

Customers in the shop were seen taking cover behind a barber's chair, and one fled the store while the guman's back was turned.

After a brief struggle, both men fled the scene empty-handed. Authorities said the employee sustained a minor head injury and refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident should call the NYPD's Crime Stopper's Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.