Pair Stole Thousands of Dollars Worth of Diamond Pins From Williamsburg Plaza: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Pair Stole Thousands of Dollars Worth of Diamond Pins From Williamsburg Plaza: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police released surveillance footage of a woman taking diamond pins in Brooklyn while a man stood by as a lookout, police say.

    (Published 20 minutes ago)

    Police said they are on the lookout for a pair of thieves they say stole over thousands of dollars in jewels from a plaza in Brooklyn earlier in the month.

    On March 2, a 60-something-year-old woman walked into Chasuna Plaza in Williamsburg and took four diamond pins while a 60-year-old man stood by as a lookout, according to the NYPD.

    The pins are worth $1,100 apiece, police said.

    Officials released surveillance video Tuesday in hopes of catching the duo.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The video shows the female wearing a hat and glasses while the man with white hair stands by her side as she takes the pins.

    Published 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us