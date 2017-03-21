Police released surveillance footage of a woman taking diamond pins in Brooklyn while a man stood by as a lookout, police say.

Police said they are on the lookout for a pair of thieves they say stole over thousands of dollars in jewels from a plaza in Brooklyn earlier in the month.

On March 2, a 60-something-year-old woman walked into Chasuna Plaza in Williamsburg and took four diamond pins while a 60-year-old man stood by as a lookout, according to the NYPD.

The pins are worth $1,100 apiece, police said.

Officials released surveillance video Tuesday in hopes of catching the duo.

The video shows the female wearing a hat and glasses while the man with white hair stands by her side as she takes the pins.